The History Of The Jet Age: From 1939 To 2024

The last 125 years have been one of human history's most technologically progressive periods. The Industrial Revolution created the capacity for precise mass production, kick-starting a dramatic shift in how humans understand and interact with their environment. Technological innovation has built upon itself. Pioneers from previous generations have made discoveries that inspire and inform the future, leaving a legacy of achievement. Isaac Newton famously said, "If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants."

With the arguable exception of computing, no technology has defined the period in which we live as much as the advent and exponential growth of aviation. The gap between humankind departing their earthly tether under the power of an internal combustion engine — itself a recent invention — in 1903 and the first men on the moon was a mere 66 years. And only 58 years spanned the gap between the first flight and Yuri Gagarin's entry into orbit on behalf of mankind.

When it comes to the Jet Age, we all benefit from standing on the shoulders of the pioneers and scientists who came before us, and boy, the view is nice. Voyages that once took months of mortal privation and cost thousands of lives now take mere hours. The residents of developed nations can have breakfast at home and dinner on the other side of the planet. Fifth-generation jet fighters equipped with technology previously undreamed roam the skies. Commercial space travel is within spitting distance. And it has all happened within the last 85 years.