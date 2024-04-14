5 Ways The Concorde Jet Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

It's always a shame when promising projects fail. This is especially true when an outrageous amount of money and the expertise of many talented people have been poured into them. Take Google Glass, for instance, or Aston Martin's ill-fated Lagonda. Ask anybody for an example of an aircraft that would fit into this category, and a common response is sure to be Concorde.

As an iconic collaboration between the French and British aviation industries, Concorde resulted from two conclusions that both nations reached. Firstly, creating an aircraft capable of taking passengers faster than the speed of sound would be a huge boon for the practicality of reaching distant destinations more quickly. Secondly, developing such an aircraft independently would be prohibitively expensive.

As a result, in 1956, the Supersonic Transport Aircraft Committee was founded. Five years later, Sud Aviation in France and the British Aircraft Corporation began a series of discussions that would ultimately lead to Concorde's first flight. This international collaboration, and the investment that came along with it, plus the sheer outrageous speed of the aircraft produced, and the advanced components used in its design, all made Concorde, way ahead of its time.