The Avro Vulcan: The British Strategic Bomber That Continues To Amaze Aviation Enthusiasts

Air shows are about, first and foremost, the sheer spectacle. The unique thrill of seeing a particular favorite or rare aircraft in action. Just as an experienced birdwatcher would recognize the distinctive wing shape of a white-tailed kite immediately, aviation enthusiasts can do just the same. They can distinguish everything from engine sounds to cockpit shape about the aircraft they adore at fifty paces. Well, at several thousand feet, in fact.

Of course, some aircraft are rather more distinctive than others. The futuristic yet ultimately tragic Concorde's mighty nose cone, for example, is all but unmistakable. So, too, is the unique design of the Avro Vulcan, a formidable bomber from the golden age of British aviation design.

The Vulcan lacked a tail and sported one of the sheerest delta wing designs in history, as well as trademark howls from the engine. "The howl is unique to the 200 series airframes. It is caused by approximately 100 kilos of air per second being sucked through a square hole which then changes into a smaller oval hole and then a slightly smaller round hole," technician Sam Evans explained in Vulcan To The Sky.

The Avro Vulcan resembles the basic default shape that many will fold a paper airplane into. Nevertheless, it was brutally effective in combat during its time in service and boasts some iconic traits that made it a popular sight at air shows.