The High-Speed Strategic Bomber That Pushed The Limits Of Supersonic Aviation

When thinking of the immense array of bombers that the U.S. Air Force wields these days, it's easy to picture powerful weapons of war that are adept at both delivering enormous explosive payloads and avoiding interception. The Department of Defense has worked tirelessly to incorporate anti-detection coatings and fuselage designs in modern aircraft, as well as faster speed and greater maneuverability. All of these next-gen enhancements are built around the core goal of achieving aerial dominance at a moment's notice.

But the progenitor of much of the technological superiority that U.S. jets incorporate today stem directly from monumental breakthroughs of the previous era. One of the most stunning examples of historical excellence in the skies is the Convair B-58 Hustler.

Launched for the first time on November 11, 1956, the B-58 Hustler quickly made a name for itself and transformed what the Air Force and pilots thought was possible in the skies above. The bomber was designed for extreme high altitude flying and added an effective combat range of 2,500 miles to Air Force capabilities.

Hustlers were delivered to Kelly Air Force Base in March 1960, and in addition to their utility as a combat-ready bomber, entered service as a ground maintenance training tool at Kelly. The bomber sported a wingspan of nearly 57 feet and a nose to tail length of about 97 feet. All of these features made the jet a sight to behold, but it was the sonic boom that really caught an onlooker's attention.