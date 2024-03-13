Everything To Know About The Airbus A320 Passenger Jets

The word airbus, as defined by Dictionary.com, means "a short-range or medium-range commercial passenger airplane, especially one that is part of a frequent shuttle-like service between two popular destinations." The notion of a bus in the air suggests regular, routine travel, a spirit that was surely helpful in the early days of commercial flight.

The company Airbus, meanwhile, began its work late in the 1960s, with European aviation titans (France and Germany being central among them from the start) deciding to cooperate on their developing concepts. The consortium was a bold move, but a calculated one, allowing European developers to work together rather than rival each other.

Officially launching in 1970, Airbus' goal was a united front that would ensure Europe's place in the future of commercial flight. To do this, it needed to develop an aircraft that passengers and airlines alike could trust, one that could take them to the wide array of destinations that were becoming accessible during the period. It wasted little time producing the first fruits of its labor: the Airbus A300 family (the titan that is the A380 among them).

The A320 is among the most notable of the wider family of these machines. Let's see how it was made.