Why The Airbus A350 Jet Is Regarded As One Of The Best Planes For Long Flights

Over the past decade, there have been numerous monumental developments in the airline industry. Among them is the release and rollout of the Airbus A350. This widebody jet was built to combat the likes of the almighty Boeing 777 and it certainly came out swinging with a host of modern technology that not only propels Airbus as a brand toward the future but will do so for the aviation industry as a whole. When a company sets a new standard, competitors are undoubtedly going to take notice and take action to match that development.

Whether you're riding passenger or flying, the Airbus A350 is regarded as one of the best planes for long flights for a host of reasons. From overall construction and efficiency to onboard technology and creature comforts, the A350 is where you want to be if you're in the air for an extended amount of time. Let's take a look at the reasons from both inside the cabin and inside the cockpit.