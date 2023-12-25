History Of The Airbus A380: The Largest Passenger Aircraft

If you have taken a relatively recent flight inside the U.S., chances are pretty strong it was either on board a Boeing 737 or an Airbus A320, the two best-selling commercial airplanes in the world. Beyond that, you may have stepped aboard a Boeing 747, 757, or 777, or maybe an Airbus A330. If you've taken an international flight, the likelihood of you being on one of those planes is pretty good. Then, of course, there are all the smaller planes for short-haul flights, which are the ones you probably felt the most uncomfortable riding en route to your destination.

For many of these planes, you may not be able to tell much of a difference in their design. There may be some extra seats, and it may be set up in a 3-4-3 configuration for each row, but that's about as big as you're likely to see in a commercial airliner. However, one commercial airplane dwarfs the competition: the Airbus A380. This double-decker behemoth can carry 555 passengers across three classes and is only used by a handful of airlines across the world, most notably Emirates.

However, in early 2019, Airbus announced that the largest commercial airliner in the world would be ceasing production by the end of 2021. And in December of that year, it did indeed deliver its last plane to Emirates. So, what made the Airbus A380 so impressive, and what led it to stop being made just 14 years after first being delivered?