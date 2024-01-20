E-Fan X: The Canceled Collaboration Between Airbus And Rolls-Royce

Despite amazing aeronautic advancements over the past few decades, commercial airplanes still rely on jet fuel. Though some wouldn't believe a hybrid-electric aircraft could exist, that's precisely what Airbus and Rolls-Royce set out to do in 2017 with the E-Fan X.

Though the idea of an electric or hybrid commercial jetliner seemed far-fetched in 2017, the Airbus program opened up a whole train of thought that would go on to inspire future electric aircraft. Though the E-Fan X program would eventually be canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, research and development completed for the E-Fan X program would provide essential insights to aerospace engineers.

While one could look at the multi-million dollar program as a failure as the plane never took flight, Airbus and Rolls-Royce did inspire the airplane industry to take a look at hybrid-electric flight more seriously, leading to tangible electric-powered aircraft that have been developed since the end of the project.