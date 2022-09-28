This All-Electric Aircraft Just Took Its First Zero-Emission Flight

Eviation, a relatively unheard-of company in the aviation sector, has just achieved a major milestone. The Israeli company's all-electric passenger aircraft named Alice just conducted its first successful flight, soaring for about eight minutes. Touted to be the first electrified zero-mission commercial passenger aircraft of its kind, Alice hit an altitude of 3,500 feet before making a touchdown at the Grant County International Airport in Washington's Moses Lake area.

The standout element of the electric plane, aside from its promise of producing zero gaseous or vapor-based emissions, is that Alice also significantly tones down the noise pollution. Plus, Eviation claims that its operational costs per flight on an hourly basis are merely a fraction of what typical gas-guzzling airliners and jetliners put on the bill. The company has set lofty goals for itself, but Alice is not the first electric plane to complete a successful flight test.

Today, our all-electric Alice aircraft electrified the skies and embarked on an unforgettable worldâ€™s first flight. See Alice make history in the video clip below. Weâ€™re honored to celebrate this groundbreaking leap towards a more #sustainable future.#electricaviation pic.twitter.com/Q9dFoTPyiB — Eviation Aircraft (@EviationAero) September 27, 2022

That honor goes to Harbour Air's De Havilland Beaver, a retrofitted seaplane with an all-electric drivetrain that completed the world's first successful flight of an all-electric commercial aircraft in 2019, and three years later, executed the first point-to-point flight in August 2022. Eviation, however, aims to become a commercial player that can deliver economical and sustainable regional flight services at scale in the near future.