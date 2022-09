This All-Electric Aircraft Just Took Its First Zero-Emission Flight

Eviation, a relatively unheard-of company in the aviation sector, has just achieved a major milestone. The Israeli company's all-electric passenger aircraft named Alice just conducted its first successful flight, soaring for about eight minutes. Touted to be the first electrified zero-mission commercial passenger aircraft of its kind, Alice hit an altitude of 3,500 feet before making a touchdown at the Grant County International Airport in Washington's Moses Lake area.

The standout element of the electric plane, aside from its promise of producing zero gaseous or vapor-based emissions, is that Alice also significantly tones down the noise pollution. Plus, Eviation claims that its operational costs per flight on an hourly basis are merely a fraction of what typical gas-guzzling airliners and jetliners put on the bill. The company has set lofty goals for itself, but Alice is not the first electric plane to complete a successful flight test.

Today, our all-electric Alice aircraft electrified the skies and embarked on an unforgettable world’s first flight. See Alice make history in the video clip below. We’re honored to celebrate this groundbreaking leap towards a more #sustainable future.#electricaviation pic.twitter.com/Q9dFoTPyiB — Eviation Aircraft (@EviationAero) September 27, 2022

That honor goes to Harbour Air's De Havilland Beaver, a retrofitted seaplane with an all-electric drivetrain that completed the world's first successful flight of an all-electric commercial aircraft in 2019, and three years later, executed the first point-to-point flight in August 2022. Eviation, however, aims to become a commercial player that can deliver economical and sustainable regional flight services at scale in the near future.