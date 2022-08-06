The Astonishing Price Tag To Give The Globe Green Energy

Everyone on earth could have access to clean, cheap, reliable energy within a decade, but a hefty funding increase is neededfor that to be achieved. The claim is part of the United Nations' mission to ensure "clean energy" is available to everyone worldwide by 2030 and net-zero emissions are achieved globally by 2050. The plans themselves are part of the global roadmap the international organization revealed last year, which details how nations and businesses can work together to combat climate change and improve energy access.

Emerging economies are a key target for investment. According to the OECD, less developed areas of the world tend to have populations with limited access to electricity and tend to be reliant upon fossil fuels for income, energy, and employment. Investing in renewable technologies and infrastructure in places like Africa could both increase access to cheap power for millions of people while also drastically reducing global emissions. Despite the benefits on offer, under-developed regions tend to receive a small proportion of global funding. A U.N. report states that although Africa contains 82% of people living without access to energy, only 5% of the $300 billion invested in global energy capacity made its way there in 2019.

During a Ministerial-Level Thematic Forum held in June, Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of ECA, announced that "capacity in Africa needs doubling by 2030 and quintupling by 2050." Songwe requested the private sector step up, calling for "a robust project pipeline" to attract private investment in green projects. International Energy Affairs Deputy Director Mary Warlick also noticed the lack of funding for green projects in developing nations. Warwick stated that IEA is working to remove bottlenecks in various countries and echoed Songwe's calls for private funding.