Electric Planes: Are They Really The Future Of Flight?

Internal combustion engines have been the transportation technology du jour for decades, but the industry is due for a change. The electric revolution was slow to start but is now in full swing. Electric cars make up a sizeable portion of the automobile market, and that portion is growing. Last year, EV sales (including hybrid vehicles) increased 55% globally, accounting for roughly 13% of all vehicle sales.

Electric trains have been common for a long time, you can get your hands on an electric boat, and the FAA recently approved testing for the first fully electric flying car. Batter power is increasingly common on the ground, and it seems inevitable that electric power must eventually make its way into airplanes.

In fact, electric aircraft already exist, but their use is limited. Several challenges are standing in the way of fully-fledged passenger planes powered entirely by batteries, but those barriers are being overcome. Today, electrically powered flights are only accessible to a select few, but pretty soon, some of your flights are likely to be powered by batteries at least some of the time.