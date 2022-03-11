The Truth About Aston Martin's Most Expensive Car Failure

British luxury automaker Aston Martin had its fair share of triumphs and tribulations. Known for exchanging hands more frequently than Italian automaker Maserati, financial difficulties kept knocking on Aston's Newport Pagnell facility doors throughout the 1930s. British industrialist David Brown entered the fray in 1947, saving Aston Martin from receivership and eventually churning out the iconic DB4 and DB5 that stole the hearts of countless sports car (and Hollywood) fans worldwide.

But alas, Aston's heyday was short-lived. Sir David Brown sold Aston Martin to Birmingham-based investment consortium Company Developments for almost nothing after paying off the company's debt rumored to be above £5-million, a tremendous sum considering Sir David paid only £20,500 to acquire Aston Martin.

Facing a worldwide recession and burgeoning California exhaust emission requirements, the new owners sold Aston to an American-British consortium led by Peter Sprague and Alan Curtis in 1975. The Series 1 Lagonda was already on sale during this time, a four-door and long-wheelbase version of the Aston Martin V8. It's the first car to wear the Lagonda badge after Aston Martin briefly flirted with the Lagonda Rapide from 1961 to 1964.