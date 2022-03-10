The Maserati Coupe You Probably Never Knew Existed

Legendary Italian automaker Maserati had a glorious string of ups and downs in its 107-year (and counting) history. The brand underwent multiple ownership changes throughout WW1, the Great Depression, and WWII. Maserati started building cars in 1914 and has changed hands numerous times from Alejandro Orsi in the 1940s to Citroën, De Tomaso, and Fiat from the late 60s to the early 90s.

It's no question Maserati made some of the best cars known to humanity. Maserati's first production grand touring car, the 3500 GT, was so good that it kept Maserati afloat during its transition from a racing car manufacturer to a series-production automaker. Maserati built 2,223 units of the 3500 GT Coupe and Spider between 1957 and 1964, proving that Maserati's racing heritage is something people want in an everyday road car.

Oh, and who could forget the Quattroporte I (the world's first sport-luxury sedan), Ghibli, and Bora (Maserati's first rear-engined production car)? However, not everyone appreciated the Maserati Biturbo launched in 1981. Still, the Maserati Shamal – the last Maserati under the De Tomaso era and rides on modified underpinnings of the Biturbo – is probably the best vintage-era Maserati coupe that you probably never knew existed.