How Fast Is Hypersonic Flight And How Does It Work?

In May of 1899, the famed Wilbur Wright wrote to the Smithsonian Institution, "I have been interested in the problem of mechanical and human flight ever since as a boy I constructed a number of bats of various sizes after the style of Cayley's and Penaud's machines." He had been devotedly studying the issue of human flight ever since, he wrote, and concluded that "it is only a question of knowledge and skill."

The knowledge and skill of the Wright brothers, clearly, was extensive, but so too has been that of the generations of scientists, technicians, pilots, and many more professionals who followed. Humanity would never have reached the moon in one of the Wrights' relatively primitive craft, after all. For the historic first flight in 1903, the speed in the air was a modest 34 mph.

Around 103 years later, naturally, aviation technology is nearly unrecognizable from the days of the Wright brothers. Today, the world's finest aeronautical minds are grappling with the concept of hypersonic flight and how it can be harnessed. Here's the speed of hypersonic flight, and how it can be achieved.