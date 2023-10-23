Breaking The Sound Barrier: The Science Of Supersonic Flight

Although few people ever get the chance to travel at the speed of sound, it is an alluring flight goal and an impressive technological feat. Though average people have flown at high speeds on airplanes, supersonic flight is almost exclusively reserved for fighter pilots in superpowered jets at speeds far in excess of Mach 1. That hasn't always been the case, though, with commercial airliners that could break the sound barrier having operated in the not-so-distant past.

But what does it take to break the sound barrier and travel faster than the speed of sound? It is a process that involves unique challenges and scientific concepts that are simply not part of the flying experience most people are familiar with. Perfecting supersonic flight was a painstaking process and there is a long history behind it that began more than half a century ago, with the first aircraft capable of traveling at more than Mach 1.

Here we will look at exactly what flying faster than the speed of sound means, and how it is made possible.