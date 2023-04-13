Supersonic Versus Hypersonic: What's The Difference?

Humans have a tendency to impose our understanding of the laws of physics, our conception of what's possible, on the rest of the universe. The fact is that we keep pushing the goalposts of exactly what's possible with each new scientific breakthrough and invention. Supersonic and hypersonic flight are but two examples of the tremendous strides in aviation technology that we have made.

According to Guinness World Records, the Tupolev Tu-144 holds the speed record for the fastest airliner, hitting a remarkable true airspeed of 2,430 kmph (around 1,509 mph) in November 1970. The aircraft in question was a prototype created by the Soviet Union, a supersonic speeder with tremendous potential (not unlike the United States' supersonic training jet).

Those inexperienced in the field of aviation will be familiar with the term "supersonic," but perhaps not entirely sure what it means. It's often used colloquially to mean "very fast" (see also: Sonic the Hedgehog). However, there are some major differences between supersonic and hypersonic flight. Here's what each term really means.