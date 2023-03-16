10 Most Impressive Supersonic Bombers Of All Time

That we as humans can get into metal tubes and exceed the speed of sound high above the earth is an astounding fact and impressive accomplishment. It is further impressive that this is a state of being that has persisted for nearly 75 years at this point. Still more stunning is the fact that we have machines that are capable of doubling the speed of sound while carrying weapons that have the potential of starting the complete annihilation of the planet, which is also an ominous fact to consider. Among the many modern weapons of war that our military forces have at their disposal, the supersonic bomber is among the most fascinating machines to watch and study, and its evolution is a story of tenacity and sheer intelligence bringing science and engineering to bear on military aircraft.

Supersonic flight has been with us since around the time that the Cold War began, and the East versus West rivalry was the impetus for the rapid development of faster and more powerful planes capable of carrying the most dangerous weapons ever developed. But even when they are not carrying a nuclear payload, the carrying capacity of conventional warheads by the combined militaries of the world is still immense. Over the years, manufacturers from a range of industrialized countries have produced supersonic bomber-fighter aircraft in addition to fighter jets meant for other roles. So, looking over those meant to serve as bombers only — this excludes the multirole F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, for example — here are 10 of the most impressive supersonic bombers of all time.