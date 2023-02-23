The Electronic Warfare Plane Designed To Jam Enemy Signals

Electricity has brought us everything from televisions to Easy-Bake Ovens and USB sticks, but it has also changed the face of warfare. This is especially notable in the field of aviation. During the initial stages of the First World War, air-to-air combat was an impractical endeavor, and pilots were generally deployed to survey opposition activities and movements from a convenient vantage point. Just decades later, during World War II, aircraft such as the legendary Spitfire could fly further and for longer, deploy far more dangerous weapons, and strike opposition targets with infinitely more precision.

Up to 60 million people are estimated to have been killed around the world during this conflict. Of them, civilians would outnumber the deaths of combatants — many of them civilians who were at home and simply vulnerable to new technology when they hadn't been before. Radar and other methods of communication were vital in these efforts to both coordinate troops and defend against those of the enemy. This became ever more significant as that technology advanced further in later decades. As a result, the EF-111A Raven aircraft was an incredibly potent weapon despite having no firepower of its own.