These Jets Made A Difference In Operation MiG Alley

The Cold War set the stage for aerial combat between iconic jet-powered fighter aircraft. By the early 1950s, the world's superpowers' first generation of jet fighters were ready for battle. They just needed an opportunity. And in June of 1950, the North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung, provided just that, when he invaded South Korea with the blessing of the Soviet Union.

Urged on by the United States, the United Nations responded, first providing air cover and munitions before adding ground troops to push back the invasion. American pilots, displaying unparalleled courage, took to the skies in their new fighter jets. Meanwhile, Soviet advisors trained North Korean pilots and took to the skies despite Soviet assurances that their military personnel was taking a purely advisory role. This was the first time the Cold War adversaries faced off in the skies over an Asian peninsula, but it wouldn't be the last — American jets would make a huge difference in the Vietnam War a few years later.

The result was an intense air war in northwestern Korea, a strategically crucial area that NATO pilots would later nickname "MiG Alley." The primary Soviet fighter, the Mikoyan and Gurevich (MiG) 15, was a formidable foe. However, the United States had its own advanced fighters to throw into the fray. By 1951, the superpowers were set for the first air war of the jet age, squaring off for domination of the skies over Korea.

Come with us as we explore some of the most iconic planes of the 20th century in our examination of the aircraft that made a difference in Operation MiG Alley.