10 Of The Most Iconic Fighter Jets Ever Built

After flying for 50 years, the F-16 Fighting Falcon continues to impress. The maiden flight of its prototype happened in 1974 and the first planes were delivered to enter service in 1980. The F-16 broke ground in several areas. It was the first modern American fighter to use fly-by-wire flight controls, disconnecting any physical link to the pilot in favor of an all-electronic system. It is a highly maneuverable aircraft, thanks to its incredibly low weight and advanced avionics. It is also highly capable, able to withstand up to nine G with full tanks of fuel, and hit a top speed of Mach 2.

The F-16 has become an incredibly popular aircraft. One of its original strengths was its low-cost production, which continues to be a factor in its acquisition by various military services. Furthermore, it has achieved 72 air-to-air kills with zero losses while engaged in combat. It has also been upgraded several times with updated radar, fire control systems, and avionics. Currently, Lockheed Martin continues to manufacture the updated F-16 Block 70, featuring state-of-the-art upgrades. Even Ukraine is attempting to procure some of them in its ongoing conflict with Russia, and pilots are already training for what appears to be their imminent arrival.

It is a rare plane that can fly for 50 years and still enjoy as high a level of demand as the F-16 does. The new aircraft coming from Lockheed right now are likely to function for the next 30 to 40 years, meaning the F-16 has a lot of flying left to do.