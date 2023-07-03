Incredible Features Of The Saab Jas 39 Gripen: Sweden's Greatest Fighter Jet

Style and practicality can be difficult qualities to find together in any piece of tech. The delta wing design of certain aircraft, however, succeeds in this with aplomb. Not only does that triangular shape lend an iconic aspect to aircraft such as the Avro Vulcan bomber, but it can also offer aerodynamic advantages in terms of the agility and fuel space afforded to the aircraft.

The Saab Jas 39 Gripen may not be that well-recognized globally, but it's an extraordinary delta-wing aircraft too. The Jas 39 Gripen came about as a result of Sweden's Bas 90 program from the 1970s. Bas 90 was a Swedish initiative that essentially allowed its air force to operate from a chain of smaller bases, with the goal of preventing widespread destruction of its aircraft in the event of attack during the Cold War era. To go along with it, a particular fighter jet was required. Jas 39 Gripen certainly fulfilled that need.

Here's the story of this Swedish superstar, when and why it was made, and its capabilities.