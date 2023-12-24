Here's What Made The F-4 Phantom II Such An Excellent Fighter Jet

The F-4 Phantom II began flying fleet defense for the U.S. Navy in 1958 but wasn't used by the Air Force until 1963 (as the F-4C). The two-seat, twin-engine tactical jet fighter bomber was built by the McDonnell Aircraft Corporation (later the McDonnell-Douglas Corporation). It could fly in any weather scenario and perform a variety of roles, including air superiority, interdiction, and close-air support.

It was the first fighter aircraft to fly simultaneously with the Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, and the only one to be flown at the same time by the flight demonstration teams from both the Air Force (Thunderbirds) and Navy (Blue Angels). By the time it retired in 1996, it had earned a reputation as one of the best fighter jets developed during the Cold War because it was produced in such large quantities, had an incredible service length (38 years), and always performed admirably.

In 1965, the F-4 was used aggressively in the Vietnam War, flying air-to-air missions and attacking targets on the ground. Initially, it was only armed with air-to-air missiles. However, several (unsuccessful) early dogfights with Soviet-built MiG fighters showed the need for additional close-range armaments, so it was retrofitted with 20-millimeter cannons. The Phantom went on to rack up over 100 MiG kills during the war.

When fully loaded it could carry 16,000 pounds of ordnance on nine external hardpoints in any number of configurations that included nuclear or conventional bombs, rockets, missiles, or 20mm cannon pods. By comparison, it carried more than twice that of a World War II B-17 bomber.