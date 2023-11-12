How F-16 Fighter Jets Have Evolved Over Nearly 50 Years Of Service

Though icons will always remain icons, that doesn't mean that they don't have to evolve over time. To compete and stay relevant, it's crucial to be able to change and adapt. For celebrities, this often means releasing a timely autobiography if your career's gone a bit quiet. Meanwhile, with technology, frequent upgrades tend to be needed. With military technology, this is especially important.

The F-16 fighter jet is an extraordinary aircraft acclaimed for its versatility. Equipped with a suite of weapons including 2,000-pound bombs and a M-61A1 20-millimeter, it's adept at engaging surface and aerial targets alike, and with a range of more than 2,000 miles and capacity to fly at more than 50,000 feet, it can perform a wide range of roles. Particularly so when considering its sophisticated controls and avionics.

To maintain its versatility, the F-16 has seen a variety of upgrades over its long life to date. Here's when the model was first introduced, and the variants and enhancements have been implemented since. Here's how it's remained relevant in the face of the mighty F-35 and other such aircraft.