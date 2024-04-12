Lockheed Martin Just Unveiled The F-35's First Air-Launched Hypersonic Missile

During this year's Sea Air Space (SAS) 2024 defense expo, Lockheed Martin (in partnership with CoAspire) unveiled a never-before-seen model of a hypersonic missile system. Dubbed "Mako," after the fastest-swimming shark species at sea, the missile was initially conceived for the Air Force's Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) program, but was later rejected.

Lockheed is now presenting the missile as a promising hypersonic strike option not just for the F-35 Lightning II, but also for other platforms, including naval strike fighters and surface combatants. The Mako marks the debut of the first-ever hypersonic missile system compatible with the F-35.

​​While details about the missile remain scarce, Rob Osterhoudt — a senior manager at Lockheed — provided insights in an interview with The War Zone. The missile is powered by a solid-fuel motor and boasts an intriguing "13-themed" specifications: 13 feet long, 13 inches in diameter, weighing 13,000 pounds, with a 130-pound warhead. Additionally, Lockheed disclosed in an email to AirPower podcast host Alex Hollings that the Mako operates as a "true hypersonic weapon" rather than having an "arcing ballistic flight path" of a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), setting it apart from the U.S AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ALRRW) or the Russian Avangard.

Despite its lighter weight and smaller payload, the Mako compensates with its speed, which can help the U.S air assets penetrate dense anti-air umbrella from a safe stand-off range. Compatible with strike fighters, the Mako also promises rapid reaction time — one of the key benefits of hypersonic-class weapons.