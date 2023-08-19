Five-Times Faster Than The Speed Of Sound: Why Hypersonic Missiles Could Change War Forever

In the simplest terms, a hypersonic weapon consists of three main components: a launch platform, a booster rocket, and a hypersonic vehicle, the part that actually contains the weapon. Once the launch platform — which can either be a truck, aircraft, or naval vessel — is in place and has chosen a target, it launches the booster rocket.

The booster rocket, attached to the hypersonic vehicle, reaches a predetermined altitude near the target. Then, the booster detaches, the hypersonic vehicle activates, reaches its top speed, and then "glides" to the target. This system allows the payload to be more maneuverable than a conventional ballistic missile which follows a predictable trajectory to the target.

But that's way easier said than done. As of now, the United States has been able to deploy one Long-Range Hypersonic Weapons system through the 5th Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army. Reportedly, the People's Liberation Army of China has also deployed a hypersonic weapon as far back as 2019. This weapon, known as the DF-17, has a top speed between Mach 5 and Mach 10. Additionally, Russia is said to have used its own "Kinzhal" hypersonic munitions against Ukraine. Although Ukraine claims to have shot the missiles down. It should be noted that in the case of Russia's hypersonic weapons, there are serious doubts about whether or not they fit the bill as it's closer in operation to air-to-ground ballistic missiles, according to the Brookings Institute.