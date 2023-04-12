What Is A Scramjet, And How Does It Work?

Building a jet engine yourself likely wouldn't be very easy, but the basic principle of how a jet engine works is fairly simple. Your average jet engine uses a series of fans to inhale air. That air is then compressed and injected with a fuel and set alight. The force of that igniting gas is forced out the back of an engine, producing thrust that moves the jet forward. Most jet-powered aircraft move through the air at great speeds using this principle.

Even modern turbojet and turbofan jet engines rely on a large array of complex moving parts to spin up the fans, compress the air, ignite the fuel-air mixture, and get moving. Ramjets remove all moving parts entirely and instead of using mechanical means to suck air in, rely on the speed of the craft itself to compress air and move it through the engine. Because they produce no energy sitting still, objects equipped with a ramjet need a flying start, usually provided by another aircraft to get working. "Scramjets" or super sonic combustion ramjets, ratchet up the speed quite a bit.