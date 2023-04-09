X-43A: The Futuristic Scramjet-Powered Aircraft That Set New Records

Going really fast has always been one of the major goals of air-breathing aircraft ("air-breathing" meaning that it's not powered by a rocket, and relies on air for fuel combustion) development since the Wright Brothers first flew in 1903. At first, internal combustion engines like the V-1650 "Merlin" in the P-51 Mustang fighter planes were the fastest means of propulsion.

Then, late in World War II, Nazi engineers developed the first fighter jet with the Messerschmitt Me-262, which could top out at 540 miles per hour. In 1947, Brigadier General Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier (740 miles per hour) in the jet-powered Bell X-1. Commercial airliners like the Concorde and the Soviet Tupolev Tu-144 briefly flew faster than the speed of sound, and current fighter jets have no problem going Mach 2.

On November 16, 2004, a NASA-developed unmanned scramjet called the X-43A was able to go over Mach 9.6 (6,800 miles per hour). It broke the record for fastest non-rocket powered aircraft to ever exist, smashing the previous top speed of over Mach 3 set by the SR-71 Blackbird.