How Chuck Yeager Broke The Sound Barrier In 1947

Back in 1947, there were a lot of firsts: The average (median) income was $3,000, the Polaroid Corporation introduced its very first instant-developing camera, an unidentified flying object crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, and Jackie Robinson became the first African-American to play professional baseball. It was in 1947 when man broke the sound barrier for the first time, as well.

The XS-1 (later shortened to X-1) rocket-powered supersonic research airplane started life in 1944 under a joint project between the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) — predecessor to NASA — and the U.S. Army Air Forces, which would become the U.S. Air Force in 1947.

In March 1945, Bell Aircraft Corporation was awarded the contract to get a plane through the transonic zone, the gap between subsonic and supersonic speeds. In other words, they needed to know if a manned aircraft could break through the "sound barrier" and live to tell the tale.

When Chuck Yeager first enlisted, he wasn't interested in planes or becoming a flyboy — he just wanted to be a mechanic. Yeager became a storied fighter pilot, with 13 confirmed victories over 64 missions, including one sortie in which he shot down five enemy aircraft to become an "ace-in-a-day."

He even shot down a jet-powered German Messerschmitt from his old propeller-powered P-51 Mustang. Moreover, he was shot down over occupied France in 1944, yet managed to evade capture by the Germans.

In 1945, he became a maintenance officer at Wright Field in Ohio, where his test-piloting career took off. He transferred to Muroc Air Base (now Edwards Air Force Base) in California in July 1947, and was soon assigned to test the XS-1.