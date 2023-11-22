How Much Does A Boeing P-8 Poseidon Cost (And What Is It Used For)?

Earlier this week, a Boeing P-8 Poseidon belonging to the United States Navy crashed after a failed landing at a United States Marine Corps base, according to CNN. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to any of the nine crew onboard, although the plane has seen better days.

To aviation enthusiasts, the P-8 may look familiar, as it actually shares a basic airframe and several other components with a Boeing 737-800 airliner. According to the United States Navy, the P-8 can be equipped for a number of different missions, but its primary roles are hunting submarines and other sea vessels, as well as reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.

Each P-8 is equipped with an extensive sensor and radar suite that allows it to detect threats anywhere on (and under) the waves, a harder job than you might think. It was first deployed in 2013 as a replacement for the older P-3 Orion, an aircraft that has been in continuous service for over five decades.