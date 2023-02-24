The Legendary U.S. Surveillance Plane That Flew For Over 50 Years

When the P-3 Orion first entered service in 1962, its initial mission was to detect and intercept Soviet submarines. Given the fact that nuclear war did not break out between Soviet and American subs, it's safe to say the first mission was a success. The first time the public became aware of the new sub-hunter was during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, when it participated in the naval blockade of Cuba alongside aircraft carriers like the U.S.S. Intrepid.

The P-3 served all throughout the Cold War, and due to the versatility of its airframe, it was easily adapted to a variety of missions. According to Lockheed Martin, it was used in real-time surveillance and spy roles and scouting roles. In more recent years, the Orion was used stateside during disasters like Hurricane Katrina to relay information to relief crews on the ground. Due to its relatively small size and ability to fly at lower speeds than jet-powered aircraft, Orions have been used in forest fire-fighting efforts. The Orion has also excelled at keeping shipping lanes around the Horn of Africa free from pirates and preventing drug runners from entering the United States through the waters near Mexico.

About 60 years after the aircraft first took off, it's still in active service today in 17 different countries and is still in the process of being upgraded and adapted to different missions.