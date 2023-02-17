The Ingenious Submarine Designed To Carry Planes Deep Underwater For Strategic Missions

The US Navy is no stranger to advanced aircraft carriers. The US operates 11 active aircraft carriers today, which is more than a quarter of all aircraft carriers worldwide, and more are currently on order. It would seem then that the US Navy has this whole aircraft carrier thing pretty well figured out, but that wasn't always the case.

Aircraft carriers were first used in battle during the First World War. The HMS Furious, a British vessel powered by water-tube boilers, launched seven biplane fighters from the North Sea in an assault against German Zeppelins — which reads closer to a steampunk fever dream than a historical fact — in 1918. The event did not go unnoticed by US naval officers, who immediately started experimenting with aircraft carrying ships of their own. In 1922, the first US aircraft carrier, the USS Langley, was commissioned, and it remained in active service into the Second World War. It was ultimately sunk after being attacked by Japanese aircraft off the coast of Java in 1942.

Those early-adopting officers were correct in their assessment of aircraft carriers, which went on to play a pivotal role in WWII but remain integral to US military strategy now more than a century later. In all of that history lies buried an audacious aircraft carrier concept that's almost too fantastical to believe: the AN-1 submarine aircraft carrier. Let's dive into the details (pun unapologetically intended).