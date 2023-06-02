Features That Made The Navy's P-8A Poseidon So Much Scarier Than It Looks

At first glance, Boeing's P-8 aircraft, nicknamed Poseidon, doesn't appear significantly different from the brand's 737 that many of us have flown on commercially — one of the most popular airliners in history. However, unlike your typical passenger flight, hidden inside its unassuming fuselage is an arsenal of weapons and technology that make the P-8 the preeminent choice for hunting down and destroying enemy submarines.

The jet is capable of far more than that. According to Boeing, the "P-8 is truly a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, excelling at anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search and rescue."

The P-8's story begins in the 1980s when the U.S. Navy wanted to replace its Lockheed P3 Orion. In a proposal process involving several different manufacturers including Lockheed Martin, Boeing was ultimately selected as the winner in 2004. The first production aircraft was delivered to the Navy in 2012 and in a rare moment for military projects, the P-8 had the distinction of coming in under budget.

[Featured image by Darren Koch via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | GFDL 1.2]