McLaren And Lockheed Martin Want To Bring Fighter Jet Design Tech To Supercars

McLaren Automotive has partnered with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to elevate the future of supercars. According to today's press release from McLaren, the collaboration is testing futuristic fighter jet technology and its integration into the manufacturer's supercar design. McLaren says that the research is utilizing a new Skunk Works software — but didn't specify what software that is — that will push boundaries for high-velocity systems.

Darren Goddard, McLaren Automotive Chief Technical Officer, said in the release that the partnership is hopefully "the start of a longer and deeper collaboration" that will benefit McLaren customers for many years to come. The two companies kicked off the partnership with a two-part showcase at the Skunk Works headquarters; featured in the showcase was "Top Gun: Maverick" star the Darkstar hypersonic aircraft, and the McLaren Artura hybrid supercar.

"McLaren is a pioneering company that has always pushed boundaries and sought out new innovative and disruptive solutions to making the ultimate supercars," Goddard said. "Working alongside an iconic company such as Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, renowned for their visionary focus on the future, is a natural fit."