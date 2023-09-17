Why Modern Submarines Are Nearly Impossible To Detect

Recently, the rise of satellite technology and its availability for commercial use has made it possible for ordinary people to experience the world in more convenient ways. However, it has made things a nightmare for countries to conduct routine military surveillance operations, especially in the water.

Unfortunately, this causes a variety of issues, especially because submarine warfare requires stealth as a primary component. Often, submarines are used for covert operations, such as when it comes to monitoring neighboring countries or making sure key communication lines are not tampered with.

In May 2023, USA Today shared that the U.S. Navy wanted to spend $5.1 billion on a high-tech spy submarine that could put it one step ahead of seabed warfare with Russia and China. With the seabed being home to things like oil pipelines and telecommunication cables, the ocean is becoming a battleground worth fighting for because of its undeniable impact on national security.

Because stealth is a non-negotiable aspect of submarine warfare, it makes sense that much of its technological advancement relies on its ability to move as quietly as possible. For this reason, naval military forces from all over the world have been working to develop submarines in order to make it nearly impossible to detect and train their people to fight more effectively underwater.