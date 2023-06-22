Submarine Vs Submersible: The Big Difference, And Why It Matters

With the search for OceanGate's Titan submersible, it bears asking the question: how is a submersible different than a submarine, and what sets the Titan apart from your average sub? For starters, the terms "submersible" and "submarine" are not synonyms, and while both describe the same basic thing — an object that goes underwater — the two vehicles operate very differently.

According to Dr. Edith Widder, a scientist with the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, a submersible is not a self-sufficient vessel; it has limited resources onboard to keep it underwater and the crew alive, plus it needs a support craft to launch and be recovered. A submarine, on the other hand, can accomplish that task by itself. There are no size, speed, depth, or crew size qualifications. If it has a "mothership," it's a submersible. If it can go in and out of port, it's a submarine. OceanGate's Titan was launched from a larger ship, the Polar Prince, which makes it a submersible.