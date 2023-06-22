US Coast Guard Discovers Debris Field In Titan Submersible Search Area

The United States Coast Guard claims a debris field has been found during the search for the missing Titan sub. According to the First Coast Guard District on Twitter, the field was found close to the wreck of the Titanic, which the submersible had been diving to explore. Titan went missing on June 18, with the alarm being raised several hours after communication was lost. The vehicle began its journey with five crew members on board and is allegedly fitted with a 96-hour emergency oxygen supply. Following the disappearance, an international search and rescue mission was launched.

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

The sub was close to the Titanic's wreck when its last known communication was received. The search so far has involved planes, ships, sonar, and underwater vehicles. Remote-controlled robots capable of diving to the Titanic's depth recently arrived in the search area, and it is one of these "remote operated vehicles" which discovered the debris field.

While there has yet to be any confirmation, debris from the submersible would suggest it had suffered an implosion. Implosions occur when a structure can no longer withstand the outside pressures it is facing, which at the bottom of the Atlantic is around three tons per square inch. It is important to note that nothing has been confirmed at this time, and there is a chance that the debris field is unrelated to the Titan. The U.S. Coast Guard will be holding a press conference at 3 P.M. Eastern Time, where more details on the debris field will likely be confirmed.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details...