The Terrifying Effects Submarine Radar Can Have On Humans

When it comes to mapping and navigating underwater environments, nothing beats sonar. You see it all the time in movies. Naval vessels send out bursts of sound and that can identify what's around them by how those sound waves bounce off objects and reflect back. Sonar screens in movies and TV even usually have a light "ping" sound effect every few seconds.

Based on their fictional interpretation, you might assume sonar is harmless and possibly even inaudible to humans. Boats and subs probably have sonar running all the time, right?

It turns out that's not actually the case. Sonar isn't harmless and isn't something vessels use all the time. In fact, the sound waves used in sonar sweeps can be dangerous, even deadly, to marine wildlife. That includes creatures found underwater that may not be native to that environment, like human divers. A sonar burst at the wrong time and place could have disastrous effects on anyone caught in the soundwave. To understand why, it's important to look at the differences between active and passive sonar, how and why naval vessels use it, and its unintended effects on underwater life.