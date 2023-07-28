How The Submarines Of The Civil War Were Made

Whether it's because of the famous German U-boats of World War II or the movie "The Hunt for Red October," we're all familiar with submarines. Long, sinister-looking vessels that sneak around underwater, packed with lethal missiles and torpedoes and crewed by brave young sailors who don't mind confined spaces. But what many people don't realize is that modern submarines have their origins in designs dating from the earliest years of the American Civil War.

The world's first successful submarine attack occurred more than 150 years ago, in 1864. Unbeknown to the crew, it was a suicide mission. On February 17 of that year, the 40-foot-long Confederate vessel H.L. Hunley rammed a contact mine into the USS Housatonic, laying at anchor near Charleston Harbor. The resulting explosion ripped a hole in the side of the Union warship but is also believed to have fatally damaged the Hunley, which sank with all hands. The unlucky vessel had actually sunk twice before, killing two crews and its inventor, Horace Hunley himself, but this time it didn't come back up — at least not until the year 2000 when it was recovered intact by conservationists.

The Hunley might have been the most famous Civil War submarine, but it was only one of several submersible and semi-submersible vessels to see service in America's defining conflict.