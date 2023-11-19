Thunder In The Skies: The P-47 Thunderbolt's WW2 Legacy

Whereas the quick and agile North American P-51 Mustang, the legendary fighter that dominated the skies of World War II, and Lockheed's P-38 did indeed bring the "Lighting," Republic Aviation's P-47 Thunderbolt was precisely what its name implied. To the U.S. Army Air Forces (AAF), these three planes comprised its holy trinity of fighters.

The P-47 was powered by a 2,000 horsepower engine and armed with eight .50 caliber machine guns, so the phrase thunder in the skies was not hyperbole. It started life on a drafting board as a lightweight interceptor but evolved into the largest and heaviest single-engine fighter used by any air force during World War II.

As early reports became available in early 1940 showing that aerial combat had evolved — almost two years before the United States entered the war (in December 1941) – it was obvious that new tactics and aircraft design would be needed. Pouncing on the opportunity, Alexander Kartveli at Republic Aviation proposed a plane based around the newly built turbo-supercharged Pratt & Whitney R-2800 twin-row radial engine explicitly designed to perform better at high altitudes.

Interestingly, this concept was based on schematics for a plane Kartveli had worked on five years earlier when he was the lead designer at Seversky Aircraft Corp. (which would become Republic Aviation). His plans for the fighter known as P-35 won a competition held by the Army Air Corps that used a unique semi-elliptical wing shape, an element the P-47 would eventually feature.