How The North American F-86 Sabre Jet Ruled The Skies During The Korean War

In November of 1950, only five months into the Korean War, the Soviets claimed air superiority with their MiG-15s. Thanks to the aircraft's high operating ceiling, speed, and design for intercepting bombers, they were able to end daylight operations conducted by America's B-29 Superfortresses. An aircraft that could fly near the speed of sound and arm itself with two 23-mm and one 37-mm gun firing exploding shells wasn't easily reckoned with. That's where the F-86 Sabre was able to turn the tide.

Based on German engineering with swept-back wings and the Navy's FJ Fury series of aircraft, the Sabre became operational in 1949 and entered service for the United States Air Force. In December of 1950, the Sabre entered the Korean War, initiating the first large-scale jet fighter combat in history with every intention of ending the MiG-15's dominance in the air. It didn't take long for the Sabre to become the primary air-to-air fighter during the Korean War, relinquishing the Soviet adversary of their supremacy. What made the F-86 Sabre one of the most advanced fighters of the Korean War?