5 Of The Most Advanced Planes Used In The Korean War

When the Korean War broke out in 1950, territory rapidly changed hands as assaults and counteroffensives were launched by coalitions in both battle camps over the three years it lasted. Ultimately, an armistice saw an end to fighting with a staunch border adopted at the now famous 38th Parallel. Still, the swift American involvement signaled to Soviet and Chinese supporters of North Korea that further proxy conflict in the region and beyond would be taken very seriously.

Unlike the continental air battles that had taken place in the previous decades, the Korean War was dominated by jet-powered aircraft that were far superior to the piston-propelled models made famous during World War II. It sits as a crossroads between the ways of warfare that came before and the asymmetrical combat that would characterize the Vietnam War. Those serving in Korea had to manage elements of competing and evolving battlefield realities.

The Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, for instance, was the first aircraft to engage in jet-on-jet dogfighting over Korea, shooting down a Russian MiG-15 in 1950. This wasn't the only newer aircraft to see combat over the Korean Peninsula though. Many novel aerial vessels took flight during these years. These are five of the most technologically impressive to lend their service.