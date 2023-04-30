5 Of The Most Advanced Planes Used In The Vietnam War

The Vietnam War was a transitional era in American military doctrine, capability, and tool utilization. In major conflicts of old, each side would more or less line up its weaponry and manpower on the battlefield and fire away at one another. From the American Revolution and Civil War, through to the grinding trench combat that took place during the World Wars, direct combat was always the primary feature of warfare.

Likewise, whether it be the Ironclad battleships of the 1860s or the Sherman Tank of the 1940s, highly technical wartime solutions were required to provide the basis for victory. In Vietnam, The U.S. military faced off against a largely guerilla enemy that turned this paradigm on its head.

Fortunately, designers had been working on new technology that could turn the tide of war in this new reality of conflict. The OV-10 Bronco, for instance, was a low-budget yet high-impact STOL aircraft that — while designed in the early 1960s — turned out to fit perfectly into the American strategy for reconnaissance and light attack.

Another important aerial attacker was the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, the aircraft that served in a forward combat role at the outset of the war, and the fighter that late Senator John McCain was shot down in while serving in Vietnam. These were both fantastic aircraft that brought highly advanced functionality to this very different battlefield.

Yet, they both pale in comparison to some of the most innovative and technically proficient airplanes that served Americans during this time.