The High-Tech Aircraft Designed To Help Win Wars Without Firing A Single Shot

When the skies begin to rumble over a battlefield, the first weapon of war that comes to mind might be a bomber or fighter jet. Drone deployments may even creep into the picture. However, one of the primary fliers that travel with these deadly squadrons casts a menacing shadow, but carries little weaponry.

The EA-18G Growler is built off of the F/A-18F Super Hornet model, making it a truly iconic and terror-inducing aerial presence. However, the Growler provides tactical dominance in a unique manner: Instead of engaging in rugged dogfighting or deploying devastating missile packages to decimate ground targets, the EA-18G blasts electronic interference across a battlespace.

The presence of electronic warfare is another common misnomer when the layman thinks of battlefield combat. A scene from "The Americans" or "Homeland" might feel more fitting in a discussion of electronic engagement. Yet, this is a key tactical advantage in forward-facing battlefield elements as well.

Launched from aircraft carriers, this jet accompanies sorties into battle and is used to eliminate radar, enemy targeting systems, and missile locking capabilities. The removal of these essential resources from the enemy's arsenal cripples first strike options and severely reduces counteroffensive or even defensive maneuverability in the moment.