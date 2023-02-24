The High-Flying Reconnaissance Plane That Could Take Off Almost Anywhere

One of the most unique aircraft to ever serve the U.S. military was the OV-10 Bronco. Built for service by North American Aviation and debuting in 1967, the aircraft design was initially conceived of by a pair of retired Marines: W.H. Beckett and K.P. Rice. Their blueprints were developed in the early 1960s, and centered on the short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities that are required in unconventional combat environments.

The designers sold the project with the help of a fiberglass prototype in 1963, upon which development would quickly ramp up. Across the U.S. military, service branches were either using helicopters or opting not to solve for this problem at all, considering that Korea was the first real conflict that saw American service members engaged on this type of terrain in the aerial age.

Their prototype was built for jungle warfare and placed nearly the entire arsenal of onboard weapons directly along the centerline of the aircraft for precision targeting. Soon after testing the design (albeit without loaded armaments), they began to shop the vessel around to a corporate buyer to build the design. North America purchased the aircraft and perfected the OV-10 before shipping the first OV-10s to the Marine Corps for use in Vietnam.