Mirage G: The Impressive Turbofan Aircraft With Moving Wings

The Mirage G was a French prototype aircraft that ultimately never made it into military service. The jet, powered by a potent Pratt & Whitney/Snecma FF 306 turbofan, revolutionized the idea of the variable geometry wing. The concept wasn't entirely new when Dassault Aviation put its Mirage G aircraft on display for the first time at the Paris Air Show in May 1967.

"A variable-sweep wing imitates nature," Joe Pappalardo, writing for the Smithsonian Magazine, notes. "To glide or slow down, birds extend their wings; to speed up, they tuck them close."

In 1972, Grumman Aerospace introduced the F-14 Tomcat (an aircraft that would feature in 1986's "Top Gun"). This jet followed the Bell X-5, a test aircraft used by NASA to evaluate wing angles, and was the first human-made aircraft that could adjust its wing sweep while flying. The X-5 took technological inspiration from the Messerschmitt P 1101, a seized Nazi aircraft captured by U.S. forces in 1945 that never actually took to the skies. The P 1101, unlike the Mirage G and later aircraft, could only adjust its wing sweep prior to taking off.

The Mirage G reached Mach 2.1 with its maximum wing sweepback (70 degrees) on December 8, 1967, while piloted by Jean Coureau. The project was eventually shelved in 1968, but the breakthrough that this mobile wing represented would lead to a vast new wrinkle in the design of future aircraft, both in France and beyond.