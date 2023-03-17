America's Cold War Defender: The Interceptor Jet Armed With Nuclear Missiles

Like so many members of the animal kingdom, humankind is at its most unpredictable and dangerous when threatened. Sadly, times of great peril like the Cold War seem to bring out the biggest technological advances. Such was this case of the United States Air Force, which was designing a bomber capable of carrying a nuclear payload.

As nuclear weapons were stockpiled around the world, who was to say nobody would use them first in aggression? The concepts of nuclear deterrence and mutually assured destruction started to develop here, as did the simple, devastating notion that nobody wins a nuclear war. The planet loses.

The period was marked, then, by the development of formidable nuclear-armed aircraft such as the British Avro Vulcan. Such aircraft were, as a rule, armed with nuclear weapons in the hope that they would never have to be used. The United States military, meanwhile, created another airplane with a very similar mindset: the Northrop F-89 Scorpion.