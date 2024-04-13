American Jets That Made A Difference During The Vietnam War

Saigon fell to North Vietnamese forces on April 30, 1975. After a 21-year struggle, Vietnam was united under the communist banner, disproving General George Patton's claim on June 5, 1944, that the American people would never lose a war, owing to their winner-loving mentality. However, had Patton lived to see the ignominious spectacle of hasty evacuations and overboard helicopters, he would have no doubt lambasted the North Vietnamese victory as a strictly political one — and Old Blood and Guts would have been right.

North Vietnam never won a military victory against the United States, not even during the 1968 Tet Offensive, which was a tactical American victory despite the negative effect it had at home. U.S. forces won the Tet onslaught with formidable ground troops and a dynamic air force that provided transportation, air support, reconnaissance, bombing raids, and numerous other offensive and defensive functions.

Throughout the conflict, the United States Air Force innovated wholesale advancements in aerial strategy and technology, from aerial refueling and "Wild Weasel" bombing raids to night vision, AN/TPS-25 radar, and precision-guided munitions. The chopping rotary blades of the Bell UH-1 Iroquois "Huey" may be one of the most iconic images of the era, but the advanced jets of the Vietnam War are what truly bolstered American air power — here are the ones that made a difference.