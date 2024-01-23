Here's Why Boeing's KC-46 Pegasus Tanker Is So Important

Despite the recent and disastrous incidents with its 737 MAX 9 airplanes, Boeing has been a leading civilian and military aircraft manufacturer for more than 100 years. The KC-46A Pegasus is the latest craft to provide air-to-air refueling services to planes from the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as those of partner nations.

The ability to refuel a plane while still in flight might seem like a modern achievement, but it first occurred over a century ago. On June 27, 1923, a pair of Army Air Services De Haviland DH-4B biplanes successfully funneled gasoline down through a hose from one plane to the other. This proved that mid-air refueling could be accomplished, extending the range of an aircraft as long as needed to keep it on mission.

Boeing purposefully built the first production tanker in 1950. Four propeller-driven Pratt & Whitney engines powered the KC-97 Stratofreighter. It was equipped with a "flying boom" refueling system – a stiff, "telescoping tube with a wing-like stabilizer" manually aligned (by a dedicated operator) with the fuel opening (roughly the size of a plastic SOLO cup) in the top of the receiving plane. This method can transfer fuel at approximately 6,000 pounds per minute.

The KC-97 was replaced a few years later with the upgraded, jet-powered KC-135E Stratotanker, which went on to fly for more than 50 years and is the aircraft the KC-46A is replacing, bringing a much greater ability to refuel, carry cargo, and execute aeromedical evacuations.