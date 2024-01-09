Boeing's Disastrous 737 MAX Week Just Got Even Worse After Door Depressurization Incident

Boeing finds itself in hot water over its 737 MAX aircraft once again after an Alaska Airlines flight experienced rapid depressurization on Friday, leading the FAA to ground 737 MAX 9 airplanes. Following that harrowing flight, which saw viral video clips shared to social media in which the plug door of the airplane had apparently ripped off from the aircraft while in flight, inspections conducted by United Airlines turned up worse news. According to the airline, at least five of its 737 MAX 9 fleet were found to have loose bolts and "other parts," as reported by aviation industry insider The Air Current.

In a statement, United officials said, "Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening." Moreover, these issues were reportedly not uniform, with each of the five aircraft having different loose parts. On one, the upper forward guide fitting on a plug was loose, while on another, the bolts connecting the lower hinge of the plug were incorrectly installed.

The plug door which plummeted from Friday's Alaska Airlines flight was recovered Sunday from a residential backyard in Portland, Oregon. According to NBC, The National Transportation Safety Board will take the door to a Washington D.C. lab for analysis.