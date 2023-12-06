How The F-105 Thunderchief Became An Icon Of The Skies

After WWII, people at the Pentagon thought seriously about fighting and winning a nuclear war. Neither nuclear submarines nor ICBMs had yet been invented, so the primary way of delivering the devastating weapons was dropping them from planes. In 1950, the U.S. Air Force requested proposals for a supersonic fighter-bomber that could handle nuclear weapons. Republic Aviation submitted the winning proposal, the YF-105A. It was built to be fast and had an internal bomb bay where the nuclear bombs would be stowed, making it a likely design for its intended purpose. The YF-105A broke the sound barrier on its very first flight and was capable of just over Mach 2 at altitude.

The F-105's design phase took longer than expected, and the first production model was not delivered until 1958. By the time the F-105 was used in combat, it was on version D, and its mission had been changed from nuclear to conventional bombing. It did most of its fighting in Vietnam, where it distinguished itself by destroying North Vietnamese surface-to-air missile batteries and fighting MiGs, even as it garnered a reputation for producing too many casualties. If you have seen photos from the Vietnam War, you have probably seen the F-105 Thunderchief. It continues the trend of "Thunder" in the name of Republic Aviation warplanes (starting with their P-47 Thunderbolt).